Jammu, July 24 (IANS) A minor boy was injured on Tuesday by a shell fired by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Police confirmed that the boy, identified as Muhammad Ashiq of Kasba Kayan village, was injured by a shell but they did not confirm whether the two armies had exchanged gunfire in the area.

–IANS

