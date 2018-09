Yangon, Sep 27 (IANS) A 4.3-magnitude quake on Thursday jolted Myanmar’s Sagaing region, the Meteorology and Hydrology Department said.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 48.3 km northwest of Htamanthi town in the region and 169 km north-northeast of Tamu seismological observatory, reports Xinhua news agency.

