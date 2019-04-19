Minor, run over by uncle’s SUV, succumbs to injuries

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) A three-year-old, who was run over and dragged almost 20 metres by his uncle’s SUV two days ago while the man was using his mobile phone, succumbed to his injuries in AIIMS on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred in Bharat Nagar on Monday evening when Ghulam was run over by his uncle who was distracted by his mobile phone while driving the vehicle.

The entire incident was captured in CCTV footage which shows Ghulam getting off the front passenger seat of SUV, shutting the door and walking in front of the vehicle. The car remains still for a few seconds during which the driver, Aas Mohammad, is reportedly using his phone.

“His eyes remained fixed on the mobile screen while accelerating the SUV. It also appeared in CCTV that the driver had no clue about his nephew’s presence,” the police officer said.

Police had arrested Mohammad who works as a paint contractor. He had brought the minor home and as he dropped Gulam, he got a phone call. When he was attending the call, he thought Gulam had crossed the road and accelerated the SUV, the officer added.

A woman raised an alarm following which Mohammad stopped the car and rushed Gulam, who suffered head injuries to the AIIMS, he added.

