Yangon, July 18 (IANS) An earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, was felt in Myanmar’s Sagaing region on Wednesday, a Meteorology and Hydrology Department release said. No damages have been reported so far.

The earthquake, whose epicentre was 8 kms northwest of Yinmabin town, hit at 8.35 a.m. local time (2.05 GMT), Xinhua news agency quoted the release as saying.

–IANS

mag/vm