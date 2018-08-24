Miranda Lambert ‘happily single’

New York, Aug 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert says she is now “happily single” after moving on from beau Evan Felker after six months together.

The country superstar revealed in an interview with The Tennessean that she was now “happily single”, after People confirmed that Felker’s band, the Turnpike Troubadours, recently dropped out of Lambert’s “The Bandwagon Tour”.

“Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it,” Lambert said.

“You’ve got to take the bad parts and put them on paper and then move on to the happy parts,” she added.

The news of Felker and Lambert’s breakup comes shortly after the Felker, who was separated from his ex-wife Staci Nelson, announced his official divorce from Nelson.

Lambert began dating the Troubadors band member in early February shortly after her split from Anderson East.

–IANS

rb/