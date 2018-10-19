Mirwaiz expects Pakistan to help end ‘repression’ in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comment on Kashmir, senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq said on Monday that he expects much more from the neighbouring country.

Umer said on his twitter handle: “People of Kashmir appreciate Pakistan’s concern, but to put an end to the appalling grind of repression and human right abuse that Kashmiris are suffering at the hands of Indian state urgently requires Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more”.

After seven civilians were killed in an explosion on Sunday following a gun fight in Kulgam, Pakistan Prime Minister tweeted, “Strongly condemn the new cycle of killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian security forces. It is time India realise it must move to resolve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.”

–IANS

