Mirwaiz Umer welcomes Imran’s talks offer to India

Srinagar, July 26 (IANS) Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq on Thursday welcomed Imran Khan’s talks offer to India to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“Welcome the statement of PTI chief @ImranKhanPTI calling for resolution of #Kashmir dispute through dialogue in view of huge human cost of this long standing dispute especially being borne by the people of Kashmir. Hope the two neighbors give real peace a chance!” he said in a tweet.

Making a speech after the election results in Pakistan clearly indicated that he would be the next Prime Minister, Imran Khan said India and Pakistan needed to move out of the blame game relationship.

“If India walks one step, we are ready to walk two steps towards dialogue and peaceful negotiation of issues.

Imran Khan, however, added that the people of Kashmir had suffered much and it was high time the two countries sat across the table to work out a mutually acceptable solution.

