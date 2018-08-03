Mischa Barton wore fake Chanel on ‘The O.C.’

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Mischa Barton wore fake Chanel and other designer labels on “The O.C.”, says the show’s costume designer Alexandra Welker.

“It was a challenge because everything had to look super high-end. There was absolutely no borrowing (from brands) involved either because nobody had ever heard of us, so they were very leery of loaning anything,” Welker told Page Six.

She added: “I’ll be honest. Those Chanel bags that she carried, those were not something I could have on my budget. But I found this amazing store in Downtown Los Angeles that sold the best-looking fakes I had ever seen! So we used some really, really good knockoffs.”

The show, which ran from 2003 to 2007, followed a group of wealthy teenagers in Southern California’s Orange County.

The Chanel boy bag, which Barton’s character Marissa used as a book bag, cost approximately $1650 at the time, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “People got really worked up over that Chanel book bag; they thought that the idea of a teenage carrying one to school was obscene!”

Welker recalled trying to raise money before the show had aired and being turned down by every designer she asked.

She said: “In the pilot, I remember we did a fashion fundraiser…. I called every designer out there to explain what we were doing and who I was, and they all turned me down. So for those runway looks, we used everything from sale-rack clothes to things from costume houses to things I’d designed myself.”

–IANS

dc/nn/