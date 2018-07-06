Misconception that India is subsidising exporters: Prabhu

Kolkata, July 7 (IANS) Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on Saturday said there is misconception that India is providing subsidies to its exporters, noting what the government gives is to minimise the adversities they suffer in entering the global markets.

“This is a misconception that we subsidise our exports… actually we don’t subsidise the exports. What we give to the exporters in India is not any subsidy or incentive to promote exports but in a way, (to) partially offset the inadequate infrastructure support that they have.. the high interest cost in the system,” he said.

“We are trying to minimise the adversities they suffer from. This is not actually exports subsidy but in a way it is actually reducing the burden which they suffer to enter the global markets,” he said at SHEFEXIL (Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council) Awards for Export Excellence in association with The Economic Times.

Rich countries are providing more subsidies to their farmers that India is giving, he said.

“We are actually in a way not at all violating or not even trying to infringe any of the global trading system,” he added.

–IANS

bdc/vd