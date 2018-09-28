Misra assumes charge as BSF DG

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Rajni Kant Misra on Sunday took over as the 24th Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), replacing K.K. Sharma.

Misra was chief of Sashastra Seema Bal before he was entrusted the new responsibility of leading the BSF — the 2.5 lakh-strong force mandated to safeguard 6,386.36 km India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders as well as internal security to counter left-wing extremism.

The Cabinet Committee on Appointments on Thursday approved Misra’s appointment as the BSF chief.

Misra, a 1984-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer, will serve the post “up to his superannuation on August 31, 2019, or until further orders, whichever is earlier”, said the Ministry of Personnel.

–IANS

