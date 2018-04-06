Miss World didn’t feel scared being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan

India’s Miss World Manushi Chhillar said that as someone who is living up to a lot of expectations, she didn’t feel scared about being compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile Chhillar found herself battling questions on the comparison after she was announced as ambassador of a diamond brand.

Accordingly Khan is also the face of the line. Chillar said there are a lot of expectations from her after people have seen actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan. But, then too she wasn’t scared and was excited, not nervous. She is a bold and courageous girl and faces any situations boldly without fear.

She added what Kareena has been doing, and will keep doing, is different from what she will do while endorsing this brand. Manushi Chhillar made India feel proud by her dazzling victory in Miss World Contest.

Manushi Chhillar currently is working in many commercials and many in Bollywood industry are expecting her to prove her individuality by acting. Recently a filmmaker had approached her for a different role in his movie. Stay refreshed for more updates about the Miss World’s next move at the earliest.