Miss World travels across globe for these reasons

Miss World is currently living the life which many of us only dream of. as there is style and there are lots and lots of fashion. She is also traveling to many places for various reasons. Recently Manushi had been on a purpose tour which took her around the globe.

Manushi is a former medical student and she is using her reign as Miss World to advocate for menstrual health. She is also attending many summits and charitable events across countries as part of her Miss World duties in the last few months.

Manushi Chhillar just pulled off a multi-country trip with not a hair out of place, wearing everything from high fashion Cavalli to a parka. Moreover Chhillar is quite the foodie and loves to explore varied cuisines and further she also frequently shares her experiences with her followers through her social media pages.

Usually, Bollywood stars like SRK, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez will feature in Dabboo Ratnani’s 2018 Calendar edition. But this time there is a new debutante and that is none other than beautiful Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.