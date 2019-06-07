Miss you dad: Priyanka on father’s death anniversary

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) On her father Ashok Chopra’s sixth death anniversary, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra posted a throwback photograph of him and said that she misses him inexplicably.

Priyanka on Monday posted the photograph on Instagram where she is seen sitting on a tree and her father standing besides her.

“Six years. Seems Like just yesterday we lost you. I miss you dad. Inexplicably,” the “Isn’t It Romantic” star captioned the image.

Ashok Chopra died after battling cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel. The actress and her father were very close, and she even has a tattoo inked on her right wrist that reads: “Daddy’s li’l girl”.

On the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose’s “The Sky Is Pink” and has also signed up for a project with actress Mindy Kaling.

–IANS

dc/sim/ksk