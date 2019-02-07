Missing arms case: NIA attaches Manipur MLA’s properties

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached immovable properties of Manipur’s Saikul constituency MLA Yamthong Haokip in a missing arms case, the agency said on Friday.

The attached properties included the house of the MLA in Imphal in connection with the case, as this property constituted proceeds of “terrorism as defined in Section 25 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act”.

Besides, the NIA also attached four separate plots valued at Rs 1.32 crore which are in the name of the MLA and his wife Sapam Charubala Devi.

The NIA has been investigating the case of missing 58 pistols of 9 mm from the Arms Kote of the battalion quarter guard armoury located on the premises of second Battalion of Manipur Rifles from June 1, 2018. The agency took over the case from the state police which registered it on March 30, 2018.

During investigation, 20 pistols were recovered, including one from the residential premises of the MLA.

The NIA had filed first chargesheet against eight accused on September 25, 2018.

Subsequently, the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet on January 25, 2019 against the MLA, David Hangshing (Chairman of Kuki Revolutionary Army), Lhunkhoson Haokip (Chariman of United Kuki Liberation front) and Th Diamond Singh (Driver of MLA Saikul).

All accused are currently in judicial custody.

On March 30, 2018, a written complaint was lodged by P. Manjit Singh, Commandant of second Battalion of Manipur Rifles, at Imphal police station.

In his complaint, Singh had mentioned that a committee was formed on February 8, 2018 to examine the present holding of arms and ammunitions of both the unit and the PHQ Pool three days after he resumed the charge of Commandant of Manipur Rifles.

The committee submitted its preliminary report on February 29, 2018, stating that out of 570 number of auto “9 mm 1 A pistols” received from the PHQ on September 11, 2014, 58 with magazines were missing.

