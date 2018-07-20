Missing Bihar Board answer sheets recovered from Patna scrap dealer
Patna, July 21 (IANS) Hundreds of missing answer sheets of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 exam of 2017 were recovered from a scrap dealer here on Saturday and the dealer arrested, police said.
Acting on specific information, a police team raided the scrap dealer’s store and recovered the copies that went missing last year. Scrap dealer Rajkishore Gupra was arrested for purchasing them, police said.
According to police, a peon of the BSEB along with others had sold the copies of answer sheets to the scrap dealer.
Last month, a Special Investigation Team of the Bihar Police recovered thousands of missing copies of answer sheets of the BSEB Class 10 exam from a scrap dealer’s shop and arrested two persons in the connection.
Then shopkeeper Pappu Gupta said that peon Chotu Singh of a government-run school had sold the answer sheets to him for Rs 8,500.
–IANS
