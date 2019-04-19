Missing election officer in Bengal found safe

Kolkata, April 25 (IANS) The nodal election officer who went missing at Ranaghat in West Bengal’s Nadia district was found on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

“Arnab Roy was traced near the Howrah station. He is fine and presently he is with his in-laws in Howrah. The reason for his disappearance will be clear after further investigation,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Nishat Parvez said.

Roy was in charge of EVMs and VVPATs and went missing on April 18.

Asked about his disappearance, the Special Observer for West Bengal, Ajay V. Nayak, had told reporters: “I think it has something to do with his personal life and probably he was in depression.”

But Roy’s wife Anisha Jash denied that her husband was suffering from any kind of depression.

