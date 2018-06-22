Missing Messi fan’s body found in Kerala river

Kottayam (Kerala), June 24 (IANS) Two days after he went missing after Croatia whipped Argentina, the body of a 30-year-old Lionel Messi fan was found floating in Meenachil river near Kottayam town in Kerala.

According to police, a group of people who had come to take a bath in the river on Sunday found the body of Binu Alex. Alex’s relatives identified the body.

The body apparently floated some 30 km downstream from his house at Arumannoor.

Alex, a diehard Messi fan, was devastated after Argentina was thrashed by Croatia on June 21 0-3.

He was last seen by his mother watching the match on TV. She told him to go to bed as he had to go to work the next day.

But on Friday, his mother found the kitchen door wide open and Alex was missing.

A suicide note was recovered from the house in which Alex wrote: “I have no more interest in this world. I am proceeding towards death and none is responsible.”

A police dog traced Alex’s final journey to the river that was in spate.

Alex was unmarried and worked as an accountant in a private company here.

–IANS

sg/in/mr