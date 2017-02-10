Missing NRI banker found dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (IANS) The body of a 35-year-old NRI, who was murdered and buried by his two cousins over extramarital affairs, has been found here, police said on Friday.

The body of Syed Imran (35), customer service officer in National Bank of Abu Dhabi who was missing since February 4, was exhumed from an under-construction house of the accused in Bandlaguda area on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana late Thursday announced the arrest of Saif Bin Sabit Baa Abood and his friend Hashim Ali were arrested.

Police solved the murder case following a missing complaint lodged by Syeda Afshan, Imran’s mother.

Imran, who had come home on holidays last month, went missing on February 4.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was last seen with a woman on his motorcycle in Falaknuma.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Saif, who confessed to committing the crime along with his elder brother Saeed Bin Sabit Baa Abood, an army man in Qatar.

Imran, who is already married and has a child, had extramarital affairs with Saeed’s wife Fatima and sister.

Saeed, who had also come home on holidays, learnt about this and hatched a plan with his brother to kill Imran. As per their plan, Fatima brought Imran to a rented house in Jamal Banda.

Saeed and Saif threw chilli powder in his eyes and slit his throat.

Police said after committing the crime, Saeed returned to Qatar. Search is on for Fatima, who is absconding.

–IANS

