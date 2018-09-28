Mississauga girl, 3, suffers critical injuries during dog attack

Peel police are trying to track down a big dog and its South Asian owner after the dog attacked a young child leaving her with critical injuries. The incident occurred at the Parkway Belt dog park in Mississauga which is situated in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Highway 403. Peel Const. Akhil Mooken said the child, a three-year-old Mississauga girl, was with her parents in the leash-free dog park when a black and white Husky bit the child.

Peel paramedics rushed the child to the Hospital for Sick Children with critical injuries that included puncture wounds to her body.

The owner fled with the dog before paramedics arrived, police said.

The South Asian dog owner is said to be described as someone in his early 20s who was wearing orange shorts at the time of the attack.

There is a sign on the fenced perimeter of the park warning residents to enter at their own risk as the area permits dogs to roam free.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie took time off her busy campaign schedule to issue a public plea. “I implore the owners of this animal to come forward and do the right thing,” she said. “My heart goes out to this little girl and her family.”

Anyone with information can call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Somehow very small kids at dog parks can make some dogs uneasy and because of their size and sudden movements, there have been many recorded instances of dogs nipping or mauling toddlers and small children in public places. -CINEWS