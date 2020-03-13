Mississauga is losing its millennials

MISSISSAUGA

According to a study by the Ryerson University Centre for Urban Research and Land Development, an average of 6,400 millennials abandoned the region between 2018-2019 and very often the reason has to do with housing affordability.

Ottawa happens to be the top destination for millennials moving within Canada, it attracted a net of 3,100 millennials per year between July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2018.

Other Ontario municipalities to make the top six list of millennial destinations include Simcoe county (2,400) (includes Barrie, Innisfil, Alliston, and Bradford), Region of Durham (2,000), and Waterloo (1,500).

Meanwhile, according to Ryerson’s Centre for Urban Research and Land Development, the city of Toronto (-5,000), York Region (-1,800) and Peel Region (-6,400) are among the bottom 6 municipalities, losing the most millennials on a net basis.

The study also noted that despite losing millennials, Toronto is still the fastest-growing region across the country all thanks to immigration.

But with the impending departure of thousands of millennials in the months and years to come, Mississauga and other municipalities in and around the GTA will end up losing some of their brightest and the best.