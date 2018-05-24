Mississauga man arrested for sexual assault at spa

TORONTO

A Mississauga resident has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault that happened at a spa in Little Italy in Toronto.

Police say they received a complaint of a sexual assault at the Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa on College Street.

It’s alleged a 51-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a male staffer while undergoing a facial skin treatment.

Khalid Mahmood, 45, of Mississauga has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police continue to investigate.

He is expected to appear in court on July 4.