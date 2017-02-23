Mississauga mayor supports Islamophobia motion

It was only a matter of time before Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie came out swinging in support of Mississauga-Erin Mills MP Iqra Khalid bid to pass the non-binding Islamophobia Motion 103 (M 103) in parliament.
“Eliminating systemic racism, religious discrimination and Islamophobia is a national call to action,” said Crombie in a statement released Friday. “No one should ever have to think twice about calling Canada home.”
The M 103 has become very controversial and has exposed fault lines in Canadian society.
Mayor Crombie, a staunch Liberal has for her part vowed Mississauga would strongly support MP Iqra Khalid and the large Muslim community that calls the city home.
A notice of motion was drafted by Crombie’s office that urges city council to support M-103. If passed, the motion would also offer a free facility meeting space for the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to conduct their work on studying systemic racism.
Mississauga has the reputation of being a thriving diverse community that embraces newcomers who hail from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds. – CINEWS
1 Comment
MikeFebruary 24, 2017 at 5:12 am
For my own curiosity, I researched the internet to see if countries with a majority of a single religion were morally and ethically ‘better’ than those more diverse. To my surprise, corruption, discrimination, gangsterism etc. was by far lower where society was more diverse, in contradiction of what I would have expected.
Leaders of religions have to ‘sell’ to their masses, and consider their ‘flocks’ as sheep. Unfortunately, what the masses seem to want is not a better way, but an advantage over others. A gang!
What I like about our Canadian Constitution and the Charter of rights and freedoms, is that it assumes we are not followers but instead a powerful binding force that leads to a stronger more fair, Country. True, that one guy handing out a pamphlet against religion X, or an scholar speaking hate against religion Y ‘sells’ to some, the vast majority of Canadians I hope would take these people to task for perverting our Constitution and Charter for their own small, destructive gains. We are all one ‘gang’.
I consider M-103 a start in that direction. I wonder where it will go on our 150th birthday.