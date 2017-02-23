Mississauga mayor supports Islamophobia motion

It was only a matter of time before Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie came out swinging in support of Mississauga-Erin Mills MP Iqra Khalid bid to pass the non-binding Islamophobia Motion 103 (M 103) in parliament.

“Eliminating systemic racism, religious discrimination and Islamophobia is a national call to action,” said Crombie in a statement released Friday. “No one should ever have to think twice about calling Canada home.”

The M 103 has become very controversial and has exposed fault lines in Canadian society.

Mayor Crombie, a staunch Liberal has for her part vowed Mississauga would strongly support MP Iqra Khalid and the large Muslim community that calls the city home.

A notice of motion was drafted by Crombie’s office that urges city council to support M-103. If passed, the motion would also offer a free facility meeting space for the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage to conduct their work on studying systemic racism.

Mississauga has the reputation of being a thriving diverse community that embraces newcomers who hail from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds. – CINEWS