Mississauga to crack down on short-term property rentals

As more and more properties are bought by investors, there are more renters in Mississauga neighborhoods than ever before and with the popularity of short-term rentals like Airbnb, has come a whole other set of problems which city council promises to rectify by a series of measures and rules.

The rules will allow homeowners to rent out their primary residence for 28 days or less while blocking legal secondary suites, including basement apartments, from being listed.

This is bound to raise a ruckus among property owners who’ve been augmenting their income by renting out rooms or an unoccupied basement for short periods of time.

Last week, the City of Toronto put into place similar rules for short-term rental services.

The rules include forcing Airbnb hosts to register with the city and pay a $50 annual fee. It also puts a cap of 180 nights a year on homes being rented out, except when the homeowner is present.

For the company, a $5,000 fee would have to be paid for a license, as well as a $1-a-night tax per booking.

Of the roughly 650 active Airbnb hosts in Mississauga, 61 per cent renting out their entire home; 38 per cent renting out a private space; and one per cent offering up a shared room. The host brings in an average $4,200 in annual earnings.

Critics argue that short-term rentals are impacting the number of units available for long-term renters because many homeowners prefer short-term rentals because it is convenient, gives them the flexibility to rent out a place when vacant or available and it also provides them with more income on average than if they were to tie down a long-term renter.

But the other argument to be made is that many of the rooms advertised for short-term rentals or even basements, would not be on the market for long-term renters for a variety of reasons.

Some homeowners rent out their entire homes or basements when they themselves are away on vacation. They use what they earn by renting to pay for a rental dwelling in another city or country.

Others may just rent out their basements or rooms at specific times when unoccupied.

And for some, it could well be a lifeline that allows them to keep their home. – CINEWS