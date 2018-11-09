Misty Friday morning in Delhi, air quality ‘poor’

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) It was a misty morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average, the weather office said.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality for Delhi was recorded in the ‘poor’ category for a second day in a row showing gradual improvement since Tuesday when it was in the ‘severe’ category.

It improved to ‘very poor’ on Wednesday and ‘poor’ on Thursday.

Region wise, the air quality was recorded as ‘very poor’ in Chandani Chowk whereas it was ‘poor’ in other parts of Delhi including Lodhi Road, Delhi University, Pitampura, Delhi Airport, Mathura Road, Pusa and Dhirpur.

SAFAR advised people to take precautions as there was an “increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals”.

“Children and elderly at risk. Everyone may begin to experience some level of discomfort,” it said.

The MeT has predicted a clear day ahead. “It is expected to be a mainly clear sky throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The weather office said the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius and the humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 70 per cent.

Thursday’s maximum temperature settled at 27.5 degrees, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average.

