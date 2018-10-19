Misty morning in Delhi, very poor air quality

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) It was a misty morning in the national capital on Thursday with “very poor” air quality, and minimum temperature recorded at 15 degrees Celsius.

“The sky will remain partly cloudy throughout the day,” said an India Meteorological Department official.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Lower wind speed over Delhi during morning hours have lead to the “very poor” air quality, with particulate matter being the major pollutant.

The average concentration of PM2.5, or particles with diameter less than 2.5mm, during the morning hours was 168 units in Delhi, and 164 units across the National Capital Region. The safe limit for the same is 60 microgrammes per cubic meters.

Areas, including Dwarka sub-city in south Delhi, Mundaka in the west, Rohini in northwest and Anand Vihar in the east registered “severe” air-quality due to abnormal particle pollutants.

–IANS

kd/in