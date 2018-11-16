Misty Sunday morning in Delhi, air quality ‘very poor’

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The national capital on Sunday witnessed a misty morning with air quality remaining in the ‘very poor’ category for two days straight.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, with the weather office predicting a clear day ahead.

“The sky will be mainly clear with mist in the morning,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The weather office said the maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to hover around 26 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality for Delhi on Sunday morning was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category in many parts of the national capital.

Saturday’s maximum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, the season’s average.

