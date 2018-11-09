Misty Thursday morning in Delhi, air quality ‘poor’

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) It was a misty morning in the national capital on Thursday with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, weather office said.

The MeT has predicted a clear day ahead.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category after overnight drizzle led to a drop in the pollution level.

“It is expected to be a mainly clear sky throughout the day,” an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

There was 1.4 mm of rainfall recorded in the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 88 per cent.

Wednesday’s maximum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees, at par with the season’s average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above season’s average.

