MIT World Peace University proposes Leadership School in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 27 (IANS) The Pune-based MIT World Peace University on Tuesday proposed to set up a Leadership School in Odisha.

The varsity’s Executive President Rahul Biswanath Karad, who met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the secretariat here, said that the Leadership School will serve to promote professional and ethical leadership among elected representatives at all level and will ultimately strengthen democracy.

Noting today’s youth are quite reluctant to join politics, and hardly consider it an option, he proposed setting up of Odisha Institute of Political Leadership under the aegis of Odisha Legislative Assembly in association with MIT School of Government.

He said that his MIT School of Government in Pune is the first ever leadership Institute in India and Asia for a career in politics.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said the state government will consider the proposal with a positive attitude.

Patnaik had received Ideal Chief Minister award from MIT School of Government in January this year.

–IANS

cd/vd