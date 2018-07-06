Mithila, Rajat, Swati give friendship goals

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) “Girl in the City” co-stars Mithila Palkar, Rajat Barmecha and Swati Vatssa are not only giving friendship goals on-screen, but also off-screen as they are best friends.

The three have been associated with Bindass Originals’ “Girl in the City” since its first season. Its third chapter will premiere on all Bindass platforms on July 13. And their bond has grown stronger.

“Swati, Rajat and my friendship and rapport have become way better over the years. I feel that our chemistry always existed somehow,” Mithila said in a statement to IANS.

Rajat also shared that their friendship has grown so strong that they know each other’s secrets.

“Mithila and Swati are genuinely good people and I like being around them. We three are a laugh riot whenever we are together,” he said.

The show has a story filled with drama, friendship, competition and lots of fashion.

–IANS

