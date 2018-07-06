Mithun Chakraborty’s son, wife get anticipatory bail

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) A court here on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and his wife Yogita Bali who have been booked for rape and cheating.

Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted bail to the two asking them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

The court has directed them not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and to join the investigation whenever required and co-operate with the probe agency.

A woman has alleged that Mahaakshay on the pretext of marriage, cheated and raped her. She alleged that when she got pregnant, he gave her a medicine that led to an abortion.

In her complaint, the woman also stated that Yogita threatened her with dire consequences if she continued her relationship with Mahaakshay.

–IANS

