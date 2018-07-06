Mithun’s son and wife get bail, son’s wedding postponed

New Delhi/Chennai, July 7 (IANS) A court in New Delhi on Saturday granted anticipatory bail to Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and his wife Yogita Bali who have been booked for rape and cheating.

Meanwhile, Mahaakshay’s wedding scheduled to be held in a hotel in Tamil Nadu’s Ooty on Saturday has been postponed, a hotel official said.

Granting bail to the veteran actor’s wife and son, Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar asked them to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with two sureties of the like amount.

The court has directed them not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses and to join the investigation whenever required and co-operate with the probe agency.

A woman has alleged that Mahaakshay on the pretext of marriage, cheated and raped her. She alleged that when she got pregnant, he gave her a medicine that led to an abortion.

In her complaint, the woman also stated that Yogita threatened her with dire consequences if she continued her relationship with Mahaakshay.

Meanwhile, the hotel staffer, who did not want to be identified, told IANS over phone that the wedding “got postponed and not cancelled. The family members are in Mumbai. They are not here”.

As per earlier reports, Mahaakshay was to get married in Ooty on July 7.

The Monarch hotel is part of the Mithun Group of Hotels.

A police official in Ooty said they did not get any intimation about the wedding.

