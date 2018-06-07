MiWay wants to know how you spend your commuting time

Riders of MiWay are strongly encouraged to share their experience with everyone on social media by sharing it on #FoundMiTime!

With better connectivity than ever, there is even more reason to ride MiWay.

The MiWay Five Transit Service Plan is changing transit in Mississauga with the frequency along key corridors increasing and new buses being added to the fleet.

MiWay’s five-year service plan from 2016-2020 is full of new and exciting changes to the MiWay system.

In fact, something new and blue just joined MiWay’s impressive network of routes.

For example, the new MiExpress Route 104 – Derry Express will be adding a new route on the Mississauga Transitway later this year that travels from Winston Churchill to Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

It is hoped that in the months and years to come, Mississauga residents will become more like their downtown Toronto counterparts and use public transit as a matter of choice. Ditching the car makes so much more sense, it will first off, reduce your carbon footprint, it will lead to less congestion on the roadways and most importantly, the time you spend commuting can be better utilized to read, watch a movie or send of that urgent email. So even if you are stuck in traffic, being in a comfortable bus equipped with great WiFi will allow you to at least get some constructive work done. This is simply not possible if you continue to drive and get frustrated because you are not only late but are wasting time too. -CINEWS