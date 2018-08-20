Mizoram to donate Rs 2 crore for flood-hit Kerala

Aizawl, Aug 22 (IANS) The Congress-led Mizoram government will contribute Rs 2 crore for the relief work in the flood-wrecked state of Kerala, an official said on Wednesday.

“In view of the devastating flood in Kerala, the Mizoram government would donate Rs 2 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” Mizoram Chief Minister’s media advisor L.R. Sailo told IANS.

He said Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in a letter to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan expressed solidarity with the people of Kerala and also informed that all the 34 Congress legislators have announced to contribute Rs 1 lakh each for the relief of the flood victims.

