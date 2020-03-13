Mizos’ biggest spring festival ‘Chapchar Kut’ celebrated in Tripura

Agartala, March 14 (IANS) As part of the cultural integration among the northeastern states, Mizoram’s biggest festival “Chapchar Kut” was celebrated in Tripura on Saturday.

The most popular spring festival of Mizos, “Chapchar Kut” is celebrated in Mizoram every year in March. Chief Minister attended the two-three day festivities during “Kut Pa” (father of the festival).

Mizos in Tripura with financial and logistical support from the Tripura government’s Tourism and Tribal Welfare Departments are organising the day-long festival in northern Tripura’s Jampui hills adjoining Mizoram.

Tripura wing of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), the most influential youth body of Mizoram, is also the key partner of the colourful festival.

Tripura government’s Information Cultural Affairs Department’s Senior Information Officer Chandan Sarkar told IANS that since last year, the mega “Chapchar Kut” festival is being held in Tripura to promote the ethnic and cultural unity among the two neighbouring northeastern states.

Kanchanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chandni Chandran graced the Saturday’s “Chapchar Kut” festival event, which was organised at Mizo dominated Sabual areas, as chief guest.

Thousands of people, comprising tribals and non-tribals, took part in the carnival, where Mizo youths and girls displayed their artistic skills and traditions.

The gaiety and fervour of “Chapchar Kut”, the biggest among the festival of Mizos and Mizoram, shines through with plenty of mass dancing and music to keep everyone in good spirits. “Chapchar Kut” is a spring festival celebrated usually in March after completion of most arduous task of “Jhum” farming (slash and burn method of cultivation).

According to historians, “Chapchar Kut” is said to have originated 1450-1700 A.D. in a village called Suaipui in Mizoram. When Christianity came to Mizoram in late 1890s, they discouraged the festival citing it detrimental to Christian values. However, it was revived in 1973 on a mass scale sans animistic practices and alcohol.

–IANS

sc/vin