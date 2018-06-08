MLALAD Scheme: Delhi government clears 88 work proposals

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) The Delhi government has approved 88 proposals and rejected 66 of the total 827 work estimates received till May 25 under the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Scheme in the national capital, according to a Minister.

The remaining were under consideration, Urban Development Minister Satyendra Jain told the Delhi Assembly.

He informed the House on Thursday that the work estimates were rejected as they were not prepared as per the existing MLALAD guidelines.

The MLALAD fund was shifted to the Urban Development Department in December 2017 from the District Urban Development Agency.

Under the LAD scheme, started in 1994, an MLA in Delhi gets Rs 4 crore in a year to execute various works in his or her constituency.

Modelled on the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme, each MLA can suggest works to be done in their constituencies up to Rs 4 crore in a year with each individual project not exceeding Rs 2 crore.

The Delhi Assembly in April passed a resolution directing the authorities to formulate “strict” guidelines for the execution of works under MLALAD funds.

According to the guidelines, no executing agency should take more than 21 days for providing an estimate of work requested from an MLA and if there was any other proposal for the same work by other entities, the MLA concerned must be informed within seven days.

–IANS

nks/ahm/nir