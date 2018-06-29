M&M’s June overall sales up 26%

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Sunday reported a 26 per cent increase in its overall sales including exports for June 2018.

According to the company, overall sales during the month under review grew to 45,155 vehicles from 35,759 vehicles sold during June 2017.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M said: “This growth is driven by both our commercial and personal vehicles portfolio. We hope that macro conditions such as fuel prices, interest rates and raw material prices remain at satisfactory levels to enable us and the auto industry to grow in the coming months”.

