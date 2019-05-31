MNF will never support BJP, says Mizoram Chief Minister

Aizawl, June 6 (IANS) Despite ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram is a member of the BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the regional party would not support the saffron party in any case at the centre and in the state.

Mizoram Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga categorically announced that his party had never supported and would not maintain alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in any issues, an MNF spokesman said here on Wednesday.

Since the formation of the BJP dominated NEDA in May 2016, the MNF has been a constituent of the regional forum, a body of the most regional parties of northeastern states. BJP leader and Assam Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the convener of the NEDA, formed in May 2016.

Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga said that he would offer issue-based support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The MNF had never supported the BJP and would not maintain alliance with the party. The MNF had come under severe criticism by rival parties during 58 years of its existence,” an MNF spokesman said on behalf of the Chief Minister on Tuesday in Aizawl while paying tribute to 17 Mizo martyrs, who along with other martyrs had laid down their lives during the two decades of insurgency.

According to the MNF, over 1,000 party cadres and leaders had died during the secessionist movement between 1966 and 1986.

Zoramthanga said: “We entirely rely on our motto ‘For God and our Nation’. The Almighty has saved us despite violence unleashed by rival political parties who tried to destroy us. Unlike other political parties, the MNF has never changed its name and would never do that in future.

The Chief Minister had also skipped the recent swearing-in ceremonies of the BJP led governments at the centre and in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the newly elected MNF Lok Sabha member A.C. Lalrosanga said that he would strongly oppose the central government on the issues harmful to the interests of Mizoram and the integrity of the country.

“I would support the Modi government on issues which are positive for the country in general and for the Mizo people in particular,” Lalrosanga said adding that he would strongly oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill if it bring to the parliament once again.

