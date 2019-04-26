Mob burns J&K Governor’s effigy in Kishtwar

Jammu, April 27 (IANS) An angry mob in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar town on Saturday attacked the office of the district magistrate and burnt the effigy of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The mob, shouting slogans against the state government and the district administration, damaged the window panes and doors of the district magistrate’s office.

The protesters were demanding shifting of the district magistrate and police chief of Kishtwar district.

The protests, called by the local organisation Sanathan Dharam, were held against the failure of the administration to nab those involved in the killing of RSS leader, Chanderkant Sharma, his security guard and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Anil Parihar and his brother.

Anil, and his brother, Ajit Parihar were killed by the militants in Kishtwar on November 1, 2018.

Also, militants killed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sharma and his security guard in broad daylight in the town on April 9 this year.

