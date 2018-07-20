Mob thrashes Muslim man in Ghaziabad court

Ghaziabad, July 24 (IANS) A 25-year-old Muslim man was beaten up by a group of people in a Ghaziabad court in Uttar Pradesh where he had gone to marry a Hindu woman, police said on Tuesday.

Sahil, who works at a Noida firm, went to the court to register his marriage with Preeti Singh, 23, on Monday afternoon when the crowd attacked them, police officer Sanjay Panday told IANS.

The police personnel at the court saved the man from getting lynched.

“On the complaint of our constable Ravinder Singh Parihar, we have registered an FIR against two men – Vinod and Navneet – and several unknown persons. No arrest has been made so far,” Panday said.

Sahil, who hails from Bhopal, sustained minor injuries while the woman, from Bijnore in Uttar Pradesh, escaped unhurt. Their car was also damaged by the mob and was later towed to the police station.

The trouble began when the couple reached the sub-registrar’s office. When they were filling up a form, some men in the office noticed that the man was a Muslim and the bride a Hindu.

Some men reportedly began asking them embarrassing questions. When the couple protested, a dozen men started thrashing the man. Police personnel stationed at the compound saved them and eventually helped them to leave.

–IANS

