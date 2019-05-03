Mob violence in Shopian, Pulwama on poll eve

Srinagar, May 5 (IANS) Mob violence was reported from Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts on Sunday, hours before voting there in the third and final phase of polling in Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency.

Police sources said mobs damaged 23 vehicles carrying poll staff to Tral town in Pulwama, but there was no official confirmation whether poll staff and security forces on board the buses suffered any injuries.

In Pulwama town, an unruly mob attacked security forces with stones in the evening.

In Shopian district too, stone-pelting youth clashed with security forces and reportedly damaged some vehicles carrying poll staff and security forces.

Sources also said a youth sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the clashes in Shopian.

Polling to Anantnag Lok Sabha was divided in three phases. While voting was held in Anantnag district on April 23, Kulgam went to polls on April 29 and Shopian and Pulwama are slated to see ballots cast on Monday.

