MobiKwik appoints Vinayak N to lead its lending business

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) With MobiKwik planning to create a portfolio of lending solutions in partnership with leading banking institutions and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the Indian mobile wallet major on Tuesday announced the appointment of Vinayak N as the head of its lending business.

Prior to joining MobiKwik, Vinayak headed Fullerton India’s alliances segment, focusing on both digital and non-digital partnerships.

In his new role at MobiKwik, Vinayak will be responsible for designing relevant products to cater to the credit requirements of Indians, forging relevant partnerships, launching the products in the market and ensuring a profitable and sustainable business.

“Digital financial services in India will disrupt the market just like China. MobiKwik will be at the forefront of this disruption and bring the power of digital credit to the masses,” said Upasana Taku, Co-founder and Director, MobiKwik.

“Vinayak has extensive experience in the financial services industry. I am confident that his business acumen… will be extremely beneficial as MobiKwik creates its digital lending portfolio that can address the credit deficit problem in the country,” Taku said.

Vinayak brings to the new role over 15 years of experience with reputed multinational and Indian banking and financial services companies.

