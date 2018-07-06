Mobile Internet snapped in Kashmir parts ahead of Wani death anniversary

Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) Mobile Internet services were snapped in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir late on Saturday ahead of second death anniversary of militant commander Burhan Wani.

Internet services were snapped in four south Kashmir districts, as well as Srinagar and Bandipura while 3G and 4G services in north Kashmir’s Baramulla were suspended.

Police have announced restrictions in areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations in Srinagar to thwart any protests and clashes.

Wani was killed on July 8, 2016 in a gunbattle by security forces in Anantnag district.

–IANS

