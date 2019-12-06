Mobile-Net ban extend in Tripura, no fresh incidents

Agartala, Dec 12 (IANS) Suspension of mobile internet services had been extended for another 24-hours in Tripura after the 48-hour blockade ended on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

No fresh incidents in connection with opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) have been reported in the state on Thursday.

“Though the situation is normal in the state, rumour mongers are trying to spread fake news to create ethnic troubles and law and order disturbances. As precautionary measures, the suspension of mobile internet services were extended for another 24-hour in all eight Tripura districts,” a home department official told IANS.

The mobile internet services were suspended on Tuesday when the agitation against the CAB turned violent.

A Tripura Food and Civil Supplies Department official said the public distribution services were largely affected due to suspension of the mobile-based internet services. Banking and various other public utility services were also hit due to it, the official added.

According to the police and the civil administration officials, except for some stray incidents in four of the eight districts in the past 24 hours, the situation was largely normal on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer in Agartala, some miscreants set afire a vehicle and few shops in the Dhalai district on Wednesday night. “In a separate incident, some anti-CAB groups set afire few shops at Taidu in the Gomati district of southern Tripura,” the officer said.

District Magistrates of the two troubled and mixed population districts — Dhalai and North Tripura — said the situation was normal. “Troopers of the Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) were deployed in the Dhalai district. No fresh incident was reported on Thursday. Only some rumour mongers trying to spread fake news,” Brahmneet Kaur, DM (Dhalai), told IANS over phone.

North Tripura District Magistrate Raval H. Kumar said the situation in the district was peaceful. “Some para-military troopers from the Assam Rifles were deployed on Wednesday and now they have left. Only the BSF and the TSR troopers are there,” he told IANS.

A six-member delegation of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), junior ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), went left for Delhi on Wednesday to discuss with Home Minister Amit Shah the CAB, which has been passed by Parliament.

–IANS

