Mobile phones, simcards recovered from Gurugram jail

Gurugram, Sep 12 (IANS) Quick Response Team (QRT) of district jail Gurugram recovered eight mobile phones and as many simcards from notorious gangsters in Gurugram jail, an official said.

Phone and simcards, recovered in a raid conducted in six prisons, belongs to some of notorious gangsters and shooters of Haryana such as Rajesh Buwania alias Karamveer, Naresh alias Shethi, Ashok alias Pradhan, Arjun, Pradeep alias Popi, Satpal Singh and Sagar. District jail Superintendent has filed written complaint in concern Bhondsi police station to register an FIR against them.

Interestingly, five of the mobile phones have no IMEI numbers mention on it. The jail superintendent pointed out that the these phones either being stolen or purchased by their relatives but they have erase IMEI numbers to hide their identities.

“We have received tip-off inside the barracks that some of notorious gangsters are using mobile phones. Subsequently, we have constituted QRT headed by two jail wardens to conduct raid. The QRT has conducted raid in barrack number 4,513 of ward number 6 and recovered mobile phones,” the superintendent said.

“However, the numbers of simcards were not erased by them. It could give some lead to find out purchaser of simcards and who are their associates outside jail. We have asked Gurugram police to conduct thorough investigation of call details to ascertain receivers and callers outside,” the official said.

According to another official, over 3,000 inmates are currently lodged in district jail Gurugram located in Bhondsi village and some of the are notorious gangsters and shooters belongs to Kaushal, slain gangster Sandeep Gadoli, Bindar Gujjar and Manjeet Mhaal. Some of them are allegedly running extortion racket from jail.

Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police said: “We have received complaint from jail supretendent and accordingly registered an FIR against them in concern Bhondsi police station under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation is on.”

–IANS

ak/rt