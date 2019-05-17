Mobile tech high priority only for 44% IT leaders: Study

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) While 99 per cent IT leaders believe businesses must be mobile-enabled to survive, fewer than half of them place high priority on mobile technology, according to a study on Wednesday.

While 44 per cent of IT leaders said mobile technology was a high priority, 20 per cent said their mobile technology strategy was completely defined, according to the report from software services major Salesforce.

Data for the report titled “Enterprise Technology Trends,” was collected from three studies conducted in February and March 2019 that yielded over 100 responses each.

Respondents were full-time IT leaders from North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

While 83 per cent IT leaders said artificial intelligence (AI) was transforming customer engagement, 69 per cent said it was transforming their businesses. Yet AI strategies are among the worst-defined of any IT topic, and skill sets are notably low.

Only seven per cent of the respondents said their AI strategy was completely defined and 37 per cent said AI was a high priority.

