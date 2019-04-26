Model code not a substitute for free speech: Jaitley

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the model code of conduct (MCC) is not a substitute for free speech and accused Congress of attacking institutions and making frivolous complaints.

“Congress as fringe organsiation has made it a habit of attacking institutions. They blackmail institutions and if the institutions don’t agree with them, whether it is the judiciary or Election Commission, then they tarnish them,” Jaitley said at a press conference.

He said there were a large number of leaders against whom action had been taken. “But Congress comes out with frivolous complaints and then puts unnecessary pressure,” he said.

Jaitley said that MCC does not encroach into free speech and seeking votes in the name of nationalism was not a violation of model code.

“It (MCC) is subject to free speech. Both have to exist together harmoniously. Is MCC a subsitute for free speech? No. MCC is subject of free speech, it does not shrink free speech,” he said.

Congress has made complaints to the Election Commission about poll speeches made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The poll panel has given him a clean chit in three complaints.

