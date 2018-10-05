Model code of conduct comes into force with immediate effect in five states

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) With the announcement of elections in five states, the model code of conduct (MCC) has come into force immediately, which will be applicable to the Union government also insofar as announcements and polity decisions pertaining to the states.

Announcing the poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat said the Commission has made eleborate arrangements for ensuring effective implementation of the MCC guidelines.

“Any violations of these guidelines would be strictly dealt with and the Commission re-emphasizes that the instructions issued in this regard from time to time should be read and understood by all political parties, contesting candidates and their agents/representatives, to avoid any misgivings or lack of information or inadequate understanding/interpretation,” the Commission said in a press note.

“The government of the poll-bound States has also been directed to ensure that no misuse of official machinery/position is done during the MCC period,” it said.

It said the Commission has also issued instructions for swift, effective and stringent action for enforcement of Model Code of Conduct during the first 72 hours of announcement of the election schedule and also for maintaining extra vigilance and strict enforcement action in the last 72 hours prior to the close of polls.

These instructions have been issued in the form of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for compliance by the field election machinery.

The Commission on Saturday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Mizoram between November 12 and December 7.

Counting of votes in all the states will be done on December 11.

–IANS

