Model code of conduct for polls lifted: EC

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls was lifted on Sunday following the declaration of election results, the Election Commission said.

“The Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect,” said a release from the EC.

The MCC for the general election and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim besides by-elections at some places had come into force on March 10 with the announcement of the schedule for the polls.

Several complaints were lodged during election campaigning over violation of the MCC by several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

