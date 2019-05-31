Model invades pitch in Champions League final

Madrid, June 2 (IANS) The Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur had to be temporarily halted when a female model wearing a swimsuit invaded the pitch.

Kinsey Wolanski on Saturday did the stunt so as to promote her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy’s porn site, the name of which was written on her outfit.

The incident happened in the first half of the match that was being held at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Wolanski herself posted a video of the pitch invasion on her social media accounts which has seen a sharp increase in the number of followers since. Her Instagram followers count went up from 230,000 to over a million in just one night.

Sports business analyst Darren Rovell, citing data from Apex Marketing Group, tweeted that Wolanski’s stunt was worth $3.97 million in equivalent advertising time.

Wolanski’s boyfriend is also known for his Youtube prank channel Vitalyzdtv that has nearly 10 million subscribers. His net worth is reported to be around 7.2 million pounds.

–IANS

rkm/pg