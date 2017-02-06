‘Moderate’ earthquake shakes Delhi, NCR (Third Lead)

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A earthquake, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, shook residents of Delhi and north India on Monday night, creating panic and causing office workers to evacuate buildings, the IMD said. There were no reports of any casualties or any damage yet.

According to the preliminary IMD report, the quake, classified as moderate, occurred at 10.33 p.m. at a point 30.5 degree North latitude 79.1 degrees East longitude in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district. Its depth was 33 km.

Tremors were felt in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also.

The last major quake in the region was a 4.2 tremor epicentred in Haryana on November 17 last year, while nearly 10 people were killed in a 6.8 Richter scale quake on the India-Myanmar border on January 4, 2016.

–IANS

